Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Handwritten holi on coloured background with use of selective focus on a particular part of an letter, with rest of the letter, the other letters and background blurred.
Formats
4651 × 3101 pixels • 15.5 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG