Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Handsome young man with a bank card in his hand stands on a blue background and shows a credit card to the camera. Guy presents a card.
Western style deputy sheriff takes aim with rifle. Isolated with clipping path.
Young woman gangster with gun on white
Western Girl isolated on white
Gangster with submachine gun isolated on white
Gunman in the old wild west
Handsome Asian man with handgun pointed at the camera ready to shoot
Young man in Cossack clothes with Mosin rifle

See more

147027878

See more

147027878

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124302834

Item ID: 2124302834

Handsome young man with a bank card in his hand stands on a blue background and shows a credit card to the camera. Guy presents a card.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

bodnar.photo

bodnar.photo