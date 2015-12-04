Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Handsome young male tourist sitting on the terrace of a house in the mountains and preparing to eat on a burner, looking at the camera.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5947 × 3957 pixels • 19.8 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG