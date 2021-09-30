Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094058405
Handsome muscular man performing heavy exercises in the gym. Healthy lifestyle
D
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abdominalabsarmathleteathleticbackback trainingbackgroundbodybodybuilderbodybuildingcaucasianchalkclubcoachdarkdeadliftequipmentexercisefitfitnessgymhandhandsomehealthhealthyheavyindoorslifestyleliftingmalemanmodelmusclemuscularpersonpowerpush-upshortssportstrengthstrongtattoothrusttrainertrainingupperweightweightliftingworkout
Categories: People, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist