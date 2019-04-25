Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Handsome middle-aged gray-haired and bearded man holding a red heart, isolated gray background. Valentine's day concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG