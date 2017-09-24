Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Handsome man on the city street. He raised his index finger. It easy shows what requires attention from people, focus on the moment. Close up portrait
Businessman sat under tree in park, fighting off a migraine
Bearded man in sunglasses with a smartphone is standing near the river
Upset Handsome Business Executive Wearing Suit And Tie
Man using digital tablet outdoors
A handsome young man straightens the sides of his dark blue coat. A young business man stands on the street in an autumn coat and cardigan under it looks confidently at the camera.
Happy mature man smiling and pointing finger outdoors at park
Young man on the street with mobile phone

See more

1749806510

See more

1749806510

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132678655

Item ID: 2132678655

Handsome man on the city street. He raised his index finger. It easy shows what requires attention from people, focus on the moment. Close up portrait

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Y

YuryKara