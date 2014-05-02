Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Handsome man with bare muscular torso doing push ups on parallel bars outdoors. Concept of fitness, sport, exercising and lifestyles.
Muscular man during his workout on the street
Young muscular shirtless caucasian man doing stretching exercises at playground in sunny summer's day. Training his upper body outdoors. Concept of sport, workout, healthy lifestyle, wellbeing.
Young muscular shirtless caucasian man doing pull-ups on horizontal bar at playground in sunny summer's day. Training his upper body outdoors. Concept of sport, workout, healthy lifestyle, wellbeing.
Man training. Guy in a sports shorts. Male in a summer park
Healthy lifestyle. fitness concept man in gym
Girl on street workout. She makes press with legs raised parallel to rails. Girl is dressed in black topic and yellow sports pants.
The young sports athlete is engaged in a gym with dumbbells and showing the sound body

See more

76979074

See more

76979074

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127609386

Item ID: 2127609386

Handsome man with bare muscular torso doing push ups on parallel bars outdoors. Concept of fitness, sport, exercising and lifestyles.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7660 × 5109 pixels • 25.5 × 17 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Serhii Bobyk

Serhii Bobyk