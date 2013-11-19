Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Handsome doctor is talking with young female patient and making notes while sitting in his office
Handsome doctor is talking with young female patient and making notes while sitting in his office
Handsome doctor is talking with young female patient and making notes while sitting in his office.
Handsome doctor is talking with young female patient and making notes while sitting in his office
The doctor issues a prescription
Woman patient visiting female doctor at clinic office. Medical work writes a prescription on a table in a hospital.
Senior and young businessman colleagues discuss online project to learning new skills or Coaching Business Team with young intern looking at pc screen in the office
new job, hiring and employment concept - international team of recruiters having interview with indian male employee at office

See more

1400121041

See more

1400121041

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123623142

Item ID: 2123623142

Handsome doctor is talking with young female patient and making notes while sitting in his office

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5005 × 2949 pixels • 16.7 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 589 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 295 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

S

S_L