Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Handsome doctor is talking with young female patient and making notes while sitting in his office
Nurse holding clipboard while discussing with doctor at hospital
Doctor gynecologist talking to a female patient in an orange chair in a medical office.
Nurse standing in a hospital reception with a doctor while smiling
Waist up portrait of happy cheerful young lady in white shirt sitting at the table while looking at the photo camera in optician shop
Pretty young brunette assistant in blue uniform looking at one of patients at reception and making notes in document
Nurse holding a blood bag in hospital ward
Positive male client paying by card for new clothes at store counter

See more

287427611

See more

287427611

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123449490

Item ID: 2123449490

Handsome doctor is talking with young female patient and making notes while sitting in his office

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2973 × 4800 pixels • 9.9 × 16 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 619 × 1000 pixels • 2.1 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 310 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

S

S_L