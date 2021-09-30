Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089523953
Handsome cheerful teen boy 15 years old looking at camera against Ficus Benjamin
T
By Tuzemka
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
15 years15-16 yearsattractivebeautifulbeautybotanicalboybranchbrightbushcasualcaucasiancheerfulconfidentdetailecologyenvironmentfaceficusficus benjaminfloralfoliagefreshgreengrowgrowinghandsomehappyleaveslifestylelooking at cameramalenaturalnatureone personparkpeopleplantsmilingsummerteenteenageteenagertreestropictropicalyoungyouth
Categories: People, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist