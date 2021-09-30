Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089906831
Handsome blond man in elegant brown three-piece suit and spectacles drinks whiskey on the background of luxury classic suits in a store. Men's business fashion and lifestyle.
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accessoriesapparelbeautyblondboutiquebrownbusinessbusinessmancaucasianclassicclothingdrinkelegantexpensivefashionformalgentlemanglasseshandsomejacketlifestyleluxurymalemanmenswearmodelmodernpeopleperfectpersonportraitpremiumrespectableseriousshirtshopspectaclesstorestylestylishsuccessfulsuitthree-piece suittievoguewardrobewell-dressedwell-groomedwhiskeyyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist