Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100161266
Handsome Asian boy in summer casual, sunglasses, and hat show thumb up while drinking favorite tasty alcoholic beverage from glass bottle as satisfy on great taste and refreshment for outdoor party.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alcoholasianbeachbeerbeveragebottleboycasualcelebratecheercut outdeliciousdietdrinkeatingenjoyfavoritefunglassgourmetgreatguyhandsomehathipsterholidayhungryimpressedisolatedleisurelifestyleliquormalemanoutdoorpartypersonrefreshmentrelaxsatisfysummersunglassestastetastythirstythumb uptouristtravelervacationyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist