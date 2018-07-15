Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
handsome afro brazilian man wearing glasses, blue shirt over yellow background. Telemarketing attendant, receptionist, assistance, remote help, help desk, tele service.
Closeup portrait of smiling african american man in modern headphones on yellow background, panorama with free space
Photo of black guy hold headphones eyes closed smile wear earphones white t-shirt isolated yellow color background
Favorite music, enjoy song and human emotions
Photo portrait of excited black skin man pointing finger at big biceps isolated on vivid cyan colored background
Photo of young black guy hold headphones close eyes open mouth wear earphones white t-shirt isolated yellow color background
Young African man listening to music against gray background
Closeup portrait of african american young man laughing. he is listening music and wearing a pink t-shirt.

See more

1898807578

See more

1898807578

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131900235

Item ID: 2131900235

handsome afro brazilian man wearing glasses, blue shirt over yellow background. Telemarketing attendant, receptionist, assistance, remote help, help desk, tele service.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pedro Ignacio

Pedro Ignacio