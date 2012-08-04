Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
handsome afro brazilian man wearing glasses, blue shirt over yellow background. taking selfie sending a kiss, greeting, miss you, video call, interactive photo.
Afro man with dreadlocks wearing casual shirt standing over isolated yellow background doing stop sing with palm of the hand. Warning expression with negative and serious gesture on the face.
Sporty lovely girl in tank-top and denim shorts dancing with pleasure and smiling. Indoor portrait of stunning female model with vintage hairstyle waving hands on yellow background.
Young african american man wearing red t-shirt standing over isolated yellow background bored yawning tired covering mouth with hand. Restless and sleepiness.
Young african american man wearing sportswear rejection expression crossing fingers doing negative sign
Displeased young african american man with dreadlocks in yellow streetwear hoodie posing isolated on blue background studio portrait. Showing stop palm gesture put hand on head with headache migraine
Young handsome african american man wearing shirt and glasses over yellow background laughing and embarrassed giggle covering mouth with hands, gossip and scandal concept
Young african american man wearing denim shirt standing over isolated yellow background shocked covering mouth with hands for mistake. Secret concept.

See more

1505571632

See more

1505571632

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131900167

Item ID: 2131900167

handsome afro brazilian man wearing glasses, blue shirt over yellow background. taking selfie sending a kiss, greeting, miss you, video call, interactive photo.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pedro Ignacio

Pedro Ignacio