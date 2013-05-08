Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Hands of young modern female clinician pointing at tablet screen while searching for online list of patients in radiologist office
Young businessman using laptop computer in airplane . Business trip travel concept .
a doctor is cleaning his hands
Smiling housewife doing needful laundry

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135299647

Item ID: 2135299647

Hands of young modern female clinician pointing at tablet screen while searching for online list of patients in radiologist office

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pressmaster

Pressmaster