Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Hands of women desperate to catch the iron prison,prisoner concept,thailand people,Hope to be free,If the violate the law would be arrested and jailed.
Sensual authentic portrait of young beautiful mixed raced lady with beautiful eyes, posing through dirty window. Real life and art concept. Human feelings, emotions, expressions in natural conditions.
soft focus.panic attacks young girl sad fear stressful depressed emotional.crying use hands cover face begging help.stop abusing domestic violence in women,people bad feeling down
young sad and depressed Asian Chinese girl scared and worried during covid19 lockdown and stay home quarantine looking through window feeling unhappy and stressed
Lonely bored teenage girl in a room at home. Quarantine self-isolation concept
hopelessness stressed young addict woman girl with wet hair and a sad face in bra. concept of domestic violence, early pregnancy soviet bathroom shower in the hostel, a interior of a horror movie
Hands of women desperate to catch the iron prison,prisoner concept,thailand people,Hope to be free,If the violate the law would be arrested and jailed.
hopelessness stressed young addict woman girl with wet hair and a sad face in bra. concept of domestic violence, early pregnancy soviet bathroom shower in the hostel, a interior of a horror movie

See more

1046962105

See more

1046962105

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137370351

Item ID: 2137370351

Hands of women desperate to catch the iron prison,prisoner concept,thailand people,Hope to be free,If the violate the law would be arrested and jailed.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

kittirat roekburi

kittirat roekburi