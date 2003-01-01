Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Hands of the owner of the orange orchard checking the quality of the tangerine produce with bokeh background in Chiang Mai Northern provinces of Thailand
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG