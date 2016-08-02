Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
hands with dough in shape of a heart, flour and eggs on table. concept of homemade baking and cooking school. recipes for bread, pizza and pies. family business. production and delivery of desserts.
Close-up neat Women's hands hold and pare red apple
Cropped image of woman in shirt which cleans the tangerine while standing near the window

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137422043

Item ID: 2137422043

hands with dough in shape of a heart, flour and eggs on table. concept of homemade baking and cooking school. recipes for bread, pizza and pies. family business. production and delivery of desserts.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrey Sayfutdinov

Andrey Sayfutdinov