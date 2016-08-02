Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
hands with dough in shape of a heart, flour and eggs on table. concept of homemade baking and cooking school. recipes for bread, pizza and pies. family business. production and delivery of desserts.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG