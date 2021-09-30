Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094057457
Hands of cosmetology specialist applying facial mask using stick, making skin hydrated and face glowing. Attractive woman relaxing smiling and enjoying spa procedures
UNITED STATES
S
By Satyrenko
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anti wrinkleapplyingbeauticianbeautifulbeautybodybrushcarecaucasianclaycleancleansecloseupcosmeticcosmeticiancosmetologycreameyebrowsfacefacialfemalegirlhandhealthhealthymaskmoisturizingnaturalpamperingpersonprocedureprofessionalrelaxrelaxationsalonskinskin careskin tonesmoothspatherapytoweltreatmentwellbeingwellnesswomanworkyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist