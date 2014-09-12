Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Hands of a business woman stack wooden blocks with an arrow up. Ladder career path concept for successful business development. The concept of financial, percentage growth.
Formats
5567 × 3716 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG