Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099789560
Hands with blue gloves, holding a syringe, from which the protective cap is being removed, on a white background.
E
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
achievementbackgroundsbiologybiotechnologyconcentrationconceptscoronavirusdoctorepidemicfemalesfingergesturingglovehorizontalhospitalhygieneillnessindoorslaboratorylossmaterialmedicinemenmerchandisenew york citynurseoccupationone personparamedicpatientprescriptionprotectionquarantineresearchsafetysciencescientistsecurityserioussimplicitystaringstudyingsurgeonsurgerysyringetransparentvaccinationverticalvirusyoung adult
Categories: Science, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist