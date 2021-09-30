Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092150954
Hand of woman or man holding smartphone in house with icons in modern life internet of things, smart home technology. concept of automation. the new innovation of the future in kitchen.
w
By wanpatsorn
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractappautomatedautomationbusinesscommunicationcomputerconceptconditioningconnectioncontroldevicedigitaldisplayelectricityelectronicenergyhandhomehouseiconiconsinnovationintelligenceinterfaceinternetiotlightliving roommobilemodernmonitoringnetworkpeoplephonepowerremotescreensecuritysignsmartsmartphonesymbolsystemtechnologytemperaturethingswebwireless
Categories: Business/Finance, Technology
Similar images
More from this artist