Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094683233
Hand of a woman with leather gloves places candle on pedestal with many other candles and wishing in church.
İstanbul, Turkey
C
By Cem Selvi
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultbackgroundbeautifulbeliefcandlecandlelightcandlescathedralcatholiccatholicismceremonychristianchristianitychristmaschurchclose-upculturesdedicationfaithfaithfulfemalefirefire - natural phenomenonflamesgodhandhand of womanholdhope - conceptinsidelightlight - natural phenomenonlighting equipmentloyaltyorthodoxpeoplepersonprayprayerreligionringritualspiritualspiritualitytemplewaxwishingwomanworshipyoung
Similar images
More from this artist