Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Hand stack woods block step on table with icon regarding business strategy and Action plan, business strategy, Action plan, Goal and target Copy space and a notion for business development.
Formats
5732 × 3246 pixels • 19.1 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 566 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 283 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG