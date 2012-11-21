Images

Image
Hand pull wooden block stack in pyramid stair step concept of prevent collapse or crash of financial business and risk management or strategic planning and insurance.
blocks wood game on white background
planning taking risk and strategy
Wood blocks stack game
planning taking risk and strategy
The tower from wooden blocks and man's hand take one block

Item ID: 2125751255

Hand pull wooden block stack in pyramid stair step concept of prevent collapse or crash of financial business and risk management or strategic planning and insurance.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Noin90650

Noin90650