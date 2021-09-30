Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092660144
The hand of a professional bartender stirs the red syrup in an alcoholic cocktail with a bar spoon on the bar counter. The process of preparing an alcoholic beverage.
A
By AYDO8
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alcoholalcoholicbackgroundbarbarmanbartenderbeveragecitruscocktailcoldcookingcoolcounterdrinkfreshfruitglasshandhomemadeiceingredientjobjuicelemonlimeliquormakingmalemanmintmixingmixologistpartypersonpourpouringpreparationpreparingprocessprofessionalpubreciperefreshingrefreshmentrestaurantserviceshakersummertablewoman
Categories: People, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist