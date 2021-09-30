Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087898418
the hand presses on the surface of the rubber foam. Checking hardness and softness. Choosing the best type and quality. Close-up.
GERMANY
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
armbedbedroombest qualitycheckchoosingclose upcoatingcomfortableconceptcovercustomerdemonstrationergonomicsfabricfemalefoam rubberfutongirlgoodhandhardladylatexlayermaterialmattressmemorymodernneworthopedicpresspushqualityshowingsleepsofasoftspringsstructuresurfacetechnologytesttoppertouchingtryingtypeupholsteredupholstery furniturewoman
Categories: People, Technology
Similar images
More from this artist