Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A hand places a pet treat in a paper bag. A mature man's hand holds a dried bully sticks for dogs over an open brown bag. Shot from the bottom up. Close up. Selective focus.
Edit
Man holding and checking message from cell phone outdoor, mountain view ahead
Woman hand using digital tablet in the cafe in rainy day in vintage color tone
Clothes concept,Men outfit, Chino pants on white bed , morning light.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140968091

Item ID: 2140968091

A hand places a pet treat in a paper bag. A mature man's hand holds a dried bully sticks for dogs over an open brown bag. Shot from the bottom up. Close up. Selective focus.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dmitriev Mikhail

Dmitriev Mikhail