Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094092803
Hand in a mitten, holding heart shaped Christmas ornament. Snowy mountain in the background. Selective focus.
J
By Jelena990
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventbackgroundbaublebeautifulcelebrationchristmasclothingcloudcolddecemberdecordecoratingdecorationdecorativefestiveglassgloveglowhandheartholdingholidayknittedknitwearlacelandscapemittenmountainnatureornamentoutdooroutsideovercastpeakpersonreflectiveselective focusshineshinyskysnowsweatshirtunrecognizableviewwarmweatherwinterwoolxmas
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist