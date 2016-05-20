Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The hand of a man in darkness with outstretched fingers stops the light that makes long shadows on a red background. Catching fire concept. Silhouette creative abstract background.
Formats
4160 × 6240 pixels • 13.9 × 20.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG