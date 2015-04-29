Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Hand of a man answering the United States Census 2010. He's marking "White" when asked the person's race. He's already indicated that he is Latino, Mexican. Female.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

49282300

Stock Photo ID: 49282300

Hand of a man answering the United States Census 2010. He's marking "White" when asked the person's race. He's already indicated that he is Latino, Mexican. Female.

Photo Formats

  • 3903 × 2601 pixels • 13 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

J

Juan Camilo Bernal