Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
hand holds wooden cube with light bulbs icon on pink background. Idea and creativity concept Teamwork brainstorming ideas, evaluation and selection for business development. Banner, with copy space
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139879529

Item ID: 2139879529

hand holds wooden cube with light bulbs icon on pink background. Idea and creativity concept Teamwork brainstorming ideas, evaluation and selection for business development. Banner, with copy space

Formats

  • 7651 × 5101 pixels • 25.5 × 17 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ratana21

Ratana21