Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083598548
Hand holding vial with covid vaccine. German flag and Omicron covid variant word written in the background
S
By Sonia Bonet
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africaafricanbiologycareclinicalcoronacountrycovidcurediseasedrugepidemicflagflugermangermanyglobalgovernmenthandimmunityimmunizationinfectioninjectinjectionlaboratorymedicationmedicinemicrobiologynewomicronpandemicpneumoniapreventionpreventiveprotectionquarantinerespiratorysarssciencestopsyringetherapytreatmentvaccinationvaccinevariantvialviralvirus
Categories: Healthcare/Medical, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist