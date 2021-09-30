Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095034473
hand holding sponge. High quality photo
UNITED STATES
A
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbathbathroomchemicalcleancleanercleannessclearconceptdetergentdirtdirtydomesticdutyfiberfingersfoamglovehandholdinghousehouseholdhouseworkhygienekitchenlaundryliquidmaidmaintenancemovementproductsprotectiveragremoverubbersanitizescrubbingshineshinysoapspongewashwastewaterwetwhitewindowwomanworkyellow
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist