Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102398393
Hand holding red heart on black background, Health care, Life insurance, World heart day, World health day, CSR social responsibility, Valentine and healthcare background concept
L
By LAONG
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractassuranceawarenessbackgroundbannercardiologycarecelebrationcliniccolorconceptconceptsdarkdaydecorationdesigndiseasefebruarygifthandhappyhealthhealth carehealthcareheartholidayhospitalillustrationinsuranceinvitationlifelovemedicalobjectredromanceromanticsafetyself careshapesignsymboltemplatevalentine
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist