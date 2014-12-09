Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Hand holding miniature dollar note. the concept of dollar inflation. A male businessman opens a black wallet and pulls out a hundred-dollar bill on a green background. a small salary for an employee.
Formats
5852 × 3901 pixels • 19.5 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG