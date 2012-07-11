Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The hand of construction worker male take a heavy iron hook lifting mechanism with a steel cable rope to a concrete, cement structure on construction site industry.
Construction workers mixer truck cement during pouring sidewalk to residential street
A hammer, captured at the moment of impact, hammering a plastic screw anchor into wet mortar of a newly constructed block wall.
Man at work on raw land for agriculture. Migrant, landscape builder.
technician bundle wire steel rod for construction job / Preparatory work for casting cement
pouring concrete slab
Worker cuts metal in the park

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133329985

Item ID: 2133329985

The hand of construction worker male take a heavy iron hook lifting mechanism with a steel cable rope to a concrete, cement structure on construction site industry.

Formats

  • 4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

AYDO8

AYDO8