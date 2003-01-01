Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The hand of the confectioner in a black glove that decorates the cake. Green spinach and strawberry cake with cream. Side view, vertical orientation, on black background
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133373291

Item ID: 2133373291

The hand of the confectioner in a black glove that decorates the cake. Green spinach and strawberry cake with cream. Side view, vertical orientation, on black background

Formats

  • 3456 × 5184 pixels • 11.5 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anastasiia Murko

Anastasiia Murko