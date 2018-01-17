Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Hand choose knight chess stand on chessboard concept of team player or business team and leadership strategy and human resources organization management or goal to win or strong winner.
Sport board game, Business and Planning Cover Concept. Closeup of knight chess piece on chessboard with copy space.
Golden Chess horse standing alone on the chessboard
makes the first move a pawn
Metallic white king on chessboard.
Chess on board Horse,Pion and King white and black color battle
chess board game concept of business ideas

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132320541

Item ID: 2132320541

Hand choose knight chess stand on chessboard concept of team player or business team and leadership strategy and human resources organization management or goal to win or strong winner.

Formats

  • 6760 × 2723 pixels • 22.5 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 403 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 202 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Noin90650

Noin90650