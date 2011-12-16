Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Hand choose cube wooden block stack with lightbulb on human icon stack in pyramid for leadership and business team creative thinking and human resources for teamwork or team player.
Hand arranging flips wood block with icon light bulb and human symbol,
Human resource management and recruitment business team concept. Hand putting wood cube block on top pyramid
Business concept for growth success process
Hand choosing wood cube with icon light bulb and human symbol,creative idea and innovation concept.
Hand choosing wood cube with icon light bulb and human symbol,creative idea and innovation concept.
Business concept for growth success process
Gray background with wooden blocks of people silhouettes

See more

1724347639

See more

1724347639

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125751321

Item ID: 2125751321

Hand choose cube wooden block stack with lightbulb on human icon stack in pyramid for leadership and business team creative thinking and human resources for teamwork or team player.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Noin90650

Noin90650