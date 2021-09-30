Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099789680
A hand with a blue glove, holding a syringe, next to a vial, on a white background.
E
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
biotechnologybloodchemicalchemistrycliniccoronacoronaviruscovidcrowndialdiseasedoctordropdrugepidemicfluglovehealth carehorizontalhospitalillnessimmunityimmunizationindoorsinfectioninjectionlaboratorylifestylesliquidmalesmaskmedicalmedicationmedicineneedleno peoplenurseone personpandemicpharmacypreventionprotectionresearchsciencesyringetherapytreatmentvaccinationvaccinevirus
Categories: Science, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist