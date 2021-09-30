Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089820524
Hammer tool with wooden handle isolated on white background copy space
Ukraine
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundblackbuildcarpentercarpentryclawcloseupconceptconstructconstructioncopy spacecraftequipmenthammerhandlehandymanhardwareheadhomehummerimprovementindustrialindustryinstrumentironisolateisolatedmacromalletmetalnailnobodyobjectoldpeenrepairrustyservicesinglespacesteeltexttooltoolswhitewoodwoodenworkworkshop
Categories: Objects, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist