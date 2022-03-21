Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Hamburg, Germany - March 21 2022: Apfelino Fruchtmus in den Sorten Apfel-Erdbeere und Apfel-Mango-Maracuja mit Verpackung von der Firma Spreewaldhof - Apfelino Fruchtmus in the varieties apple-straw
Formats
5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG