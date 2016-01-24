Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Halloween home decoration. Plastic toy skeletons in a wooden box on the fireplace against a dark blue wall. A garland of skeletons. Cobweb on the dresser. Orange candles and lantern.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

2055350552

Stock Photo ID: 2055350552

Halloween home decoration. Plastic toy skeletons in a wooden box on the fireplace against a dark blue wall. A garland of skeletons. Cobweb on the dresser. Orange candles and lantern.

Photo Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

E

Elena Rostunova