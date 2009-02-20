Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA (February 20, 2009). The Halifax Rainmen take on the Vermont Frost Heaves in Premier Basketball League action at the Halifax Metro Centre. The Frost Heaves won 100-98.
Photo Formats
2262 × 3190 pixels • 7.5 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
709 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
355 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG