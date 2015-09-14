Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
HALIFAX - MARCH 28: Halifax Rainmen team takes a break at Premier Basketball League at the Halifax Metro Centre March 28, 2009 in Halifax, NS. The Halifax Rainmen beat the Montreal Sasquatch 130-89.
Photo Formats
2126 × 3000 pixels • 7.1 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
709 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
355 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.