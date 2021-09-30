Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102621344
Haldi Bowl , Haldi Ceremony, Indian Wedding Rituals
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartasiaasianbeautifulbeautybest haldi posebridalbridecelebrationceremonycloseupcolorfulcreative photographyculturedecorationdecorativeethnicfashionflowerfunhalhaldi bowlhaldi pastinghaldi photographyhinduhinduismindiaindianlaughinglifestylemarriagemehendimehndiorientalpeoplereligionritualritual ceremonyritualsspiritualtempletexturetraditiontraditionalturmericweddingwomanyellow
Similar images
More from this artist