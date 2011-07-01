Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Halabia is situated on the Euphrates, as part of the Silk Road. During the reign of the Byzantines was restored with massive fortifications. The Basilic
Photo Formats
4305 × 1600 pixels • 14.4 × 5.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 372 pixels • 3.3 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 186 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.