Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Hairstyle and Make up .beautiful female art portrait with wreath of roses, and Teddy bear in studio. Genuine brunette, creative hairstyle with flowers. Portrait of a attractive woman
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3280 × 4928 pixels • 10.9 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
666 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG