Image
Hairstyle and Make up .beautiful female art portrait with wreath of roses, and Teddy bear in studio. Genuine brunette, creative hairstyle with flowers. Portrait of a attractive woman
Curly redhead sexy girl looks like a doll for adult men. popsy sucks from a small bottle
Portrait of a sexy girl in a red dress with a crown on her head. Studio photography. Glamorous photo
Portrait of beautiful young woman in crown with makeup in fashion clothes
girl witch vampire in a wreath of red roses and a black dress
Retro girl applying mascara. Woman paints eyelashes. Perfect makeup, cosmetics, visage. Pin-up woman applying mascara on false eyelashes. Retro vintage beauty female. Retro hairstyle. Creative makeup.
A beautiful girl in the style of the winter на fey on a bold background
Closeup portrait of beautiful fashion woman posing with silck fabric.

2125428077

Item ID: 2125428077

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

  • 3280 × 4928 pixels • 10.9 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 666 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Iancu Cristian

Iancu Cristian